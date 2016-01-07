AMSTERDAM Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday he was "relatively optimistic" that the European Union could strike a deal with Britain on EU reforms at a summit in mid-February.

At a news conference marking the start of The Netherlands' six-month presidency of EU councils, Rutte said: "I think we could get there in February. I'm relatively optimistic. But still a lot of work needs to be done."

Rutte, whose country is a traditional ally of Britain over its free market views in Europe, declined to detail where difficulties lay, saying that it would not be "helpful" to make those public.

Prime Minister David Cameron wants changes to EU rules before putting Britain's continued membership of the 28-nation bloc to a referendum before the end of next year.

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)