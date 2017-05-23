BRUSSELS Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said he believed that a "hard Brexit" is inevitable, adding that in the worst case scenario he could redeploy the airline's entire British fleet.

"There will be no soft Brexit, there will be a hard Brexit," O'Leary told journalists at a news conference in Brussels. "The British have no Plan B."

The worst case scenario could see a total breakdown of flights between the United Kingdom and the European Union, which would force Ryanair to redeploy up to 40 planes from Britain to EU countries, he said.

