Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir attends news conference with French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault (not seen) following their meeting at the Quai D'Orsay in Paris, France, June 28, 2016. Reuters/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS Britain's decision to leave the European Union will not affect relations with Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Tuesday.

"We don't believe that the exit of Britain from the EU will have a major impact on our relationship with Great Britain," al-Jubeir told reporters at a news conference in Paris.

"And so this is something that we follow. We will continue to have very strong ties with Great Britain in all areas as we will with the rest of the European countries," he added at a joint news conference with French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault.

(Reporting by Andrew Callus and Michel Rose)