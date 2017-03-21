Rolls-Royce says 2017 started well, all units performing in line
LONDON British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce said on Friday that 2017 had started well, with all businesses performing in line and expectations for the first half of the year unchanged.
BRUSSELS Britain's liabilities regarding the European Union will not cease with its exit from the bloc and will continue well beyond that point, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday.
Schaeuble also said it was up to Greece if the current review of economic reforms could be completed soon, adding that the next aid tranche from its bailout programme could not be paid out without the participation of the International Monetary Fund.
MOSCOW Russia's Defence Ministry said on Friday it was checking information that a Russian air strike near the Syrian city of Raqqa may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in late May, Russian news agencies reported.
PARIS New French President Emmanuel Macron's government reaffirmed on Friday its plan for electoral reform as the scale of the likely parliamentary majority it is set to win grew and predicted voter turnout shrank.