BRUSSELS Britain's liabilities regarding the European Union will not cease with its exit from the bloc and will continue well beyond that point, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday.

Schaeuble also said it was up to Greece if the current review of economic reforms could be completed soon, adding that the next aid tranche from its bailout programme could not be paid out without the participation of the International Monetary Fund.

(Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Andrea Shalal)