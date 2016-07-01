BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble wants to deepen cooperation between the 27 remaining European Union countries after Britain quits with measures that include a joint asylum policy, the newsmagazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday.

Without citing its sources, the German weekly said Schaeuble wanted to put the finishing touches to the European Single Market and the unhindered movement of capital across borders.

Schaeuble also wants to have an EU-wide standard insolvency law for companies, get countries to agree on how they can achieve better growth rates, and ensure that the bloc's external borders are better protected, the magazine said.

If not all of the 27 countries that will remain after Brexit agree on these initiatives, Schaeuble wants the countries that are prepared to commit to them to join forces but he is against any steps towards further integration of the euro zone at the moment, the magazine said.

A survey conducted by TNS Forschung for Der Spiegel found a majority of Germans against a beefed-up EU, with 64 percent wanting more tasks to be in the remit of nation states compared with 27 percent who want Brussels to take on more tasks.

The poll of 1,014 people conducted on June 28-29 found that German support for the EU had increased since Britons voted last week by a margin of 52 to 48 percent to quit the bloc.

While 87 percent want Germany to remain in the EU, 10 percent want their country to quit, it found. That compared with 83 percent and 13 percent respectively at the start of June.

