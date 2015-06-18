The British Union flag and European Union flag are seen hanging outside Europe House in central London June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON European Parliament President Martin Schulz on Thursday lashed out at Britain, saying its debate over Europe was driven by hateful lies, national resentment and the scapegoating of Romanian and Bulgarian immigrants.

Schulz made his remarks in a speech in London after holding talks with Prime Minister David Cameron, who has promised to renegotiate Britain's ties with the EU before holding an in-out EU membership referendum by the end of 2017.

Cameron has made restricting EU migrants' access to British welfare payments a key part of that effort.

"There are attempts by people in Europe and also in this country to create new barriers between countries," Schulz said. "Stirring a feeling of panic over so-called benefit tourists from Romania and Bulgaria wanting to plunder the social systems of the host countries."

"Outright lies told ... What makes me sad and angry in all this debate is the undertone of national resentment. Hatred is spread. People are used as scapegoats."

