European Parliament President Martin Schulz (L) and European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker hold a joint news conference ahead of a European Union leaders summit addressing the talks about the so-called Brexit and the migrants crisis in Brussels, Belgium, February... REUTERS/Yves Herman

BERLIN The European Parliament will not agree to special treatment for Britain, its president said on Friday as British Prime Minister David Cameron sought to hammer out a deal with European leaders that he could sell to the British public to stay in the EU.

"It's certain that no one in the European Parliament would vote for special treatment for Great Britain," European Parliament President Martin Schulz told German radio station Deutschlandfunk.

He spoke after Cameron spent much of the night arguing in Brussels with EU partners determined to limit concessions to help keep Britain in the 28-nation bloc.

Schulz said two conditions needed to be met before a compromise could be reached. He said there should not be a split between euro zone and non-euro zone countries within the EU so that the level of supervision and control of banks is not lower in the City of London than in Frankfurt, Paris or Barcelona.

He also said EU citizens who work in Britain should not be discriminated against when it comes to social benefits, adding that he was optimistic leaders would come to an agreement if these two conditions were met.

There are concerns in eastern Europe that a deal to help Cameron cut immigration, by barring low-paid EU migrant workers from British welfare benefits for up to four years after they arrive, years would hurt their citizens.

Schulz also said both the EU and Britain would be weaker if Britain left the bloc, so he thought Britain was prepared to come to a compromise with other countries.

"It's not the case that everyone only has to come to a compromise with Great Britain - the opposite is also true."

Turning to the crisis over migrants streaming into Europe from the Middle East and Africa, he expressed optimism that the EU would find common solutions as the bloc had taken "a few steps forward" during the current two-day summit in Brussels.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Mark Heinrich)