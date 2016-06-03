Students wait for the arrival of Labour MP Lucy Powell at Manchester Met business school in Manchester, England as part of her stay in Europe campaign on April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON Immigration dominated the week after official figures showed net migration into Britain running at its second highest level ever, despite pledges by Prime Minister David Cameron to bring the numbers down.

"Out" campaigners seized on the data to claim Britain's EU membership meant the country had no control over its borders and subsequent opinion polls showed marked gains by the Leave campaign.

Leading Out figures like former London mayor Boris Johnson said Britain would introduce an Australian-style points-based immigration system if it voted to leave the EU on June 23.

Cameron, repeatedly pressed on immigration by a sceptical audience on Thursday, was forced to concede action was needed to cut the numbers but insisted that leaving the EU would be "an act of self-harm" for Britain.

Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn defended immigration but urged his supporters to back the "In" campaign to protect progress on workers' rights. Corbyn, who voted to leave the EU's predecessor, the European Economic Community, in a 1975 referendum, rejected claims that he is not campaigning hard enough to keep Britain in the EU.

MONEY

The pound eased against the dollar in the wake of this week's polls suggesting gains for the Out camp and a Reuters poll of foreign exchange strategists suggested it would sink 9 percent against the dollar in the immediate aftermath of an Out vote.

POLLS

*41 percent In, 41 percent Out - YouGov online poll

*51 percent In, 46 percent Out - ORB phone poll

*45 percent Out, 42 percent In - ICM phone poll

*47 percent Out, 44 percent In - ICM online poll

FULL COVERAGE

QUOTES OF THE WEEK

"The arms race of ever-more-lurid claims and counter-claims made by both the Leave and Remain sides is not just confusing the public, it is impoverishing political debate." Andrew Tyrie, Chairman of parliament's Treasury Committee.

"It would be a significant event for the UK, but it wouldn't be a globally systemic event. It wouldn't derail the global economy." Mike Amey, managing director of global investment firm PIMCO.

"The weight of the EU but also confidence in the cohesion and the steadfastness of the EU would diminish dramatically," (if Britain were to leave) "Europe would be taken less seriously." German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel.

"We've been able to migrate here and we're residents ... If the UK comes out of the EU, we may be classed as aliens." Ex-pat Peter Harrison, 74, who has lived in Spain since 2007.

