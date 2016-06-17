Remain campaigners in an inflatable dinghy try to disrupt a flotilla of fishing vessels campaigning to leave the European Union as it sails up to Parliament on the river Thames in London, Britain June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON The slaying of pro-EU lawmaker Jo Cox on Thursday prompted an immediate suspension of campaigning just a week before the vote and as opinion polls had started to show a consistent lead for the "Out" campaign.

Although a man was arrested after the killing, police have yet to comment on news reports that he had been shouting a political slogan during the attack.

Whether Cox's death will have any impact on voting intentions is not likely to become clear until opinion polls that have carried out their surveys since the killing appear next week.

But as the pound rallied in the immediate aftermath, one Canadian-based trader said: "It's possible that investors are anticipating something of a sympathy bump for the 'Remain' camp in the context of this."

Before the killing, six of the seven most recently published polls showed "Out" had overtaken the "In" camp and were now in the lead, a trend pollsters said showed that the opponents of Britain's 43-year-old EU membership had started to dominate the campaign as they focus on immigration concerns.

Chancellor George Osborne warned on Wednesday he would introduce an emergency budget with sharp spending cuts and tax hikes if "Out" were to win but in another sign of the divisions in his party, 57 Conservative members of parliament said they would block it.

MONEY

Dutch bank ING and France's Societe Generale became the latest to write to clients warning of the possibility of sharp one-off moves in sterling when Britain votes on Thursday.

The cost of hedging against sharp swings in sterling over the next week rose to a record high on Friday. The pound itself came back off 10-week lows against the dollar as campaigning was suspended.

POLLS> June 13 ICM phone 46 pct In 50 pct Out> June 13 ICM online 44/49 > June 13 ORB phone 48/49> June 13 YouGov online 39/46> June 14 Comres phone 46/45> June 16 Ipsos MORI phone 47/53> June 16 Survation phone 42/45

FULL COVERAGE

QUOTES OF THE WEEK

"We have lost a great star. She was a great, campaigning member of parliament with huge compassion, with a big heart." PRIME MINISTER DAVID CAMERON ON SLAIN LAWMAKER JO COX.

"With a week to go, Leave have outgunned Remain with a series of arguments on immigration and money that are often believed despite being flatly denied by the other side." IPSOS MORI CHIEF EXECUTIVE BEN PAGE

"You look forward to days like this. There's money to be made and lost ... You've just got to hope you're on the right side of it, not the one being carried out the door." BOND TRADER AT A MAJOR LONDON BANK AS DEALERS GET READY FOR A BUSY NIGHT NEXT THURSDAY

"It would be democratically indefensible for Scotland, if we had voted to stay in (the EU), to face the prospect of being taken out." SCOTTISH LEADER NICOLA STURGEON RAISES THE SPECTRE OF ANOTHER SECESSION REFERENDUM IN SCOTLAND

"Be-LEAVE in Britain." BANNER HEADLINE IN RUPERT MURDOCH'S SUN NEWSPAPER AS IT COMES OUT IN FAVOUR OF BREXIT

(Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Michael Holden)