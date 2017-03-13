Ruth Davidson the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, speaks before introducing Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, at the Conservative Party's Scottish conference in Glasgow, Scotland March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON The leader of Scotland's Conservative Party said on Monday First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's call for a second independence referendum was divisive and pledged to vote against her request.

Earlier, Sturgeon said she would demand a new Scottish independence referendum to be held in late 2018 or early 2019, once the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union have become clear.

"Nicola Sturgeon has today chosen the path of further division and uncertainty," Ruth Davidson, whose party are the second-largest in the Scottish parliament, said on Twitter. She said she would vote against any legal move to hold a referendum.

