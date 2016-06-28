BRUSSELS Scotland voted to remain in the European Union last week and is counting on help from the EU to protect it from Brexit, a pro-independence Scottish lawmaker said on Tuesday, winning a standing ovation in the European Parliament.

"Scotland did not let you down. Please, I beg you, chers collegues, do not let Scotland down now," said Alyn Smith of the Scottish National Party, which runs the devolved government in Edinburgh that has pledged to try and keep Scotland in the EU.

Dozens of members of the Brussels legislature took to their feet to turn to Smith and applauded during a turbulent session called to debate last week's British referendum vote to leave.

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)