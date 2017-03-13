LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May chided Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon for demanding an independence referendum on Monday, saying the Scottish National Party (SNP) had "tunnel vision" on breaking away from the United Kingdom.

"The tunnel vision that SNP has shown today is deeply regrettable," May said. "Instead of playing politics with the future of our country, the Scottish government should focus on delivering good government and public services for the people of Scotland. Politics is not a game."

(Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)