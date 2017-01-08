Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives to deliver a statement on Brexit during a session of Scotland's Parliament at Holyrood in Edinburgh, December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said on Sunday she knew little of Britain's plan to leave the European Union, a situation that was "unacceptable" six months after the Brexit vote.

Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party which campaigned to remain in the bloc, told the BBC that the British government needed to compromise in negotiations with the EU to keep Scotland on side, rather than focusing on immigration.

"Don't disregard Scotland," Sturgeon told the Andrew Marr programme.

"I don't feel as if I know any more about her negotiating objectives today than I did six months ago, and probably what's more worrying than that, I'm not sure she knows more about her negotiating objectives than she did back then as well."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Elizabeth Piper)