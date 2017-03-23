Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Deputy First Minister John Swinney listen to the referendum debate in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Russell

EDINBURGH Scotland's parliament said it will resume its independence referendum debate on Tuesday after proceedings were suspended following the attack on Britain's national parliament at Westminster.

"The debate on "Scotland’s Choice" will recommence on Tuesday at 2.20pm (1420 GMT)," the Scottish parliament's media office said in a statement.

The session was suspended after a lone-wolf attacker killed three people and injured 40 in London. The attacker was also shot dead.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is seeking authority from the Scottish parliament for a second referendum, to be held in late 2018 or early 2019.

(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Costas Pitas)