EDINBURGH Prime Minister Theresa May is trying to force Britain into a "hard Brexit" by calling for an early election on June 8, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday.

"The (Conservatives) see a chance to move the UK to the right, force through a hard Brexit and impose deeper (public spending) cuts. Let's stand up for Scotland," Sturgeon, whose party seeks independence from the United Kingdom and opposes Brexit, said on Twitter.

May announced earlier she would seek an early election on June 8, saying the government had the right plan for negotiating the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union and she needed political unity in London.

(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary, editing by Estelle Shirbon)