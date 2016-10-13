Scotland's First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon, gestures as she prepares to speak at the party's annual conference in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Scotland's First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon, waves with deputy leader Angus Robertson, at the party's annual conference in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Scotland's First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon, speaks at the party's annual conference in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

GLASGOW Scotland will publish a fresh independence referendum Bill for consultation next week, part of a strategy to ensure that Scotland's voice is heard in the negotiations to take Britain out of the European Union, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Thursday.

"There is no rational case for taking the UK out of the single market and there is no authority for it either," she told delegates at her Scottish National Party conference.

She said it would be an act of "constitutional vandalism" to try to ignore Scotland's parliamentary voice on the issue.

Scots rejected independence in 2014 by 45 to 55 percent. Scotland voted to keep its EU membership in June, but faces leaving the EU because the United Kingdom as a whole voted to leave.

(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Stephen Addison)