Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon meet in a hotel in Glasgow, Scotland, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON The British government said on Tuesday it would not be entering into negotiations on the Scottish government's proposal to hold a new independence referendum in late 2018 or early 2019.

It was reacting to a vote in the Scottish parliament earlier backing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's bid for an independence vote.

"It would be unfair to the people of Scotland to ask them to make a crucial decision without the necessary information about our future relationship with Europe, or what an independent Scotland would look like," it added.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)