Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy arrives on the second day of the EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 29, 2016 REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS Spain on Wednesday said it was opposed to negotiating potential EU membership with Scotland, which is seeking to remain within the European bloc after Britain voted last week to leave.

"I want to be very clear … Scotland does not have the competence to negotiate with the European Union. Spain opposes any negotiation by anyone other than the government of United Kingdom," Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy told a news conference following a summit of European leaders in Brussels.

"I am extremely against it, the treaties are extremely against it and I believe everyone is extremely against it. If the United Kingdom leaves... Scotland leaves," he also said.

