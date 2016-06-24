Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon leaves after voting in the EU referendum, at Broomhouse Community Hall in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON Scotland has made clear that it sees its future as part of the European Union, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Friday, after it voted to remain while most of the United Kingdom voted to leave.

"The vote here makes clear that the people of Scotland see their future as part of the European Union," Sturgeon said in a statement.

"We await the final UK-wide result, but Scotland has spoken - and spoken decisively."

