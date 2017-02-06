EDINBURGH Scotland's devolved government will attempt to underscore its displeasure at British Prime Minister Theresa May's plan to exit the European Union on Tuesday with a non-binding vote by MSPs to reject triggering Brexit.

The June 23 Brexit referendum has thrown the future of the United Kingdom into question because England and Wales voted to leave the EU but Scotland and Northern Ireland voted to stay.

Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon, who says Scotland must have a choice on holding a new independence referendum that could break the United Kingdom apart, has repeatedly demanded that the interests of Scotland be taken into account during the Brexit negotiations.

A motion presented by the Scottish government will argue that the triggering of Article 50 should be rejected because the British government has left too many questions unanswered and that the Westminster parliament is not guaranteed a say in any new trade relationship once Britain has left the EU.

MSPs in the devolved assembly in Edinburgh will be asked to agree that PM May's Brexit bill should be stopped because London has not set out provisions for reaching a UK-wide approach with devolved administrations on Brexit.

May's government "has left unanswered a range of detailed questions covering many policy areas regarding the full implications of withdrawal from the single market," the motion said.

Sturgeon's Scottish National Party has 63 out of seats in the 129-seat Scottish parliament while the Conservatives have 30 seats, Labour 23, the Greens 6 and the Lib Dems 5.

