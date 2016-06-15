EDINBURGH Scottish voters' support for the "Remain" campaign in Britain's EU referendum is still stronger than for the "Leave" camp but has shrunk from six weeks ago, as it has in Britain as a whole, a poll published on Wednesday said.

Support for a new independence vote, should Scotland's EU vote diverge from the nation as a whole in the June 23 referendum, is evenly split, the Ipsos MORI poll for STV showed.

Out of 1,000 people, polled between June 6 and June 12, 53 percent were "Remain" voters, 32 percent backed "Leave" and 15 percent were undecided, compared with 66 percent and 29 percent respectively six weeks ago.

Among those most likely to vote, "Remain" supporters held a 25-point lead at 58 percent.

"It has been apparent from polling for a long time that Scots are more likely to back continued UK membership of the EU than voters in other parts of the UK, especially in England," Ipsos MORI Scotland director Mark Diffey said.

Scots voted 55 to 45 percent against independence in September 2014 but the devolved nationalist government says it should have the right to hold a new vote if Scotland is forced out of the EU by the overall vote.

Scotland has about 3.9 million registered voters out of a total 44.7 million across the United Kingdom's four constituent parts.

The vote on whether to remain in the 28-member bloc has sweeping implications for the economy, trade, politics, defence and migration, as well as for the future of the EU itself.

A Britain-wide opinion poll published late on Tuesday showed the once double-digit lead of the "Remain" campaign had narrowed to just one percentage point. Other polls have shown the "Leave" camp ahead, reducing the value of sterling and wiping billions of dollars off world stock markets.

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon told Reuters this week that the referendum debate is on a knife edge and if England backs an exit that drags Scots out of the bloc against their will, Scotland may call a new vote on independence.

(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary and Andy Bruce in London; Editing by Louise Ireland)