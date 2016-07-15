LONDON Scotland should not hold a second referendum on independence after the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union, Britain's minister responsible for Scotland said on Friday.

While the United Kingdom voted 52-48 percent to leave the EU, Scotland voted 62-38 percent to remain.

"Of course there could be another independence referendum but the big issue is: should there be another independence referendum?" David Mundell, Britain's minister for Scotland, told BBC radio.

"I'm clear there shouldn't and will continue to passionately make the case for that and also for the benefit Scotland gets from the United Kingdom," Mundell said.

