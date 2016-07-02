German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere addresses a news conference to introduce the 2015 report by the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution on threats to the constitution in Berlin, Germany, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN The European Union should make sure in negotiations with Britain that security in the bloc is not adversely affected by a Brexit, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio.

Britain voted 52 to 48 percent on June 23 in favour of quitting the European Union.

Asked in an interview due to be broadcast on Sunday whether a comment from German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble that 'in is in and out is out' would also apply to the bloc's internal security, de Maiziere said: "In principle yes but the exchange of information, which was an important component of our talks, also applies to Great Britain."

He said Britain was, along with France, Germany's most important partner in combating terrorism.

"And we should definitely ensure in negotiations that the exchange of information and security is not impaired by Britain quitting the EU," de Maiziere added.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Susan Thoma)