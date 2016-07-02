Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
BERLIN The European Union should make sure in negotiations with Britain that security in the bloc is not adversely affected by a Brexit, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio.
Britain voted 52 to 48 percent on June 23 in favour of quitting the European Union.
Asked in an interview due to be broadcast on Sunday whether a comment from German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble that 'in is in and out is out' would also apply to the bloc's internal security, de Maiziere said: "In principle yes but the exchange of information, which was an important component of our talks, also applies to Great Britain."
He said Britain was, along with France, Germany's most important partner in combating terrorism.
"And we should definitely ensure in negotiations that the exchange of information and security is not impaired by Britain quitting the EU," de Maiziere added.
SYDNEY U.S. President Donald Trump labelled a refugee swap deal with Australia "dumb" on Thursday after a Washington Post report of an acrimonious telephone call with Australia's prime minister threatened a rare rift in ties between the two staunch allies.
PRETORIA South African anti-corruption watchdog is seeking legal advice on whether to oppose President Jacob Zuma's court action to set aside an influence-peddling report, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said on Thursday.