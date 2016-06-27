PARIS European Union envoys from its fellow countries have agreed Britain will not be able to hold any Brexit negotiations before Article 50 is triggered, a French source said on Monday, a day after EU affairs negotiators known as 'Sherpas' met in Brussels.

"There will be non pre-negotiations with the British," the French source said. Article 50 is the part of the EU's Lisbon treaty that oversees an exit, and it is up to the departing country to trigger it.

The meeting of 27 envoys on Sunday to discuss Brexit was the first such meeting after Britain voted to leave the bloc, and a senior official said London's envoy was not invited.

(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Andrew Callus)