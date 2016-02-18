BRATISLAVA Slovakia is "cautiously optimistic" that European countries can reach an agreement with Britain allowing it to stay in the European Union, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Thursday.

Fico told a parliamentary committee before leaving to an EU summit in Brussels that Slovakia would focus on securing that limits on in-work benefits only apply to immigrant workers newly arriving to Britain, and that the maximum period for which the limits apply do not exceed seven years.

He also said that a plan to index child benefits for foreign workers to living costs of places where their children live must not be extended to other benefits such as pensions and should not be retroactive.

(Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Jan Lopatka)