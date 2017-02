Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico gestures as he attends a joint news conference with the French President at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PRAGUE Great Britain's decision to leave the European Union should not have any significant impact on the Slovak economy, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Sunday.

"We feel very satisfied and without any bigger worries," Fico said on Czech public television.

"Economy-wise, the exit of Britain should not have a big influence on Slovakia," he said.

