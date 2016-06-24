The logo of French food services and facilities management group Sodexo is seen at the company headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS Sodexo (EXHO.PA) Chief Executive Michel Landel said on Friday he regretted that Britain had voted to leave the European Union but did not expect the move to have a major impact on the business of the French catering, facilities management and vouchers group.

"The exit of the UK from the European Union should not have a major and direct impact on our business. We are a local player and were are working with local suppliers and employees," Landel told Reuters in an e-mail statement.

Sodexo has been present in Britain since 1988 and employs 40,000 people in the country.

