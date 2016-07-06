The Union Jack (bottom) and the European Union flag are seen flying, at the border of Gibraltar with Spain, in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, June 27, 2016, after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU Brexit referendum. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

MADRID Britain's vote to leave the European Union must prompt the bloc to think about its future, Spain's central bank governor said on Wednesday, adding that it was too early to assess what impact a British exit will have on the euro zone.

Governor Luis Linde said the combination of ageing populations, low productivity growth and high levels of public and private debt had limited the euro zone's growth, prompting disenchantment and a lack of confidence in the European project.

"(Brexit) is a serious blow to our objectives with consequences that are still difficult to measure in the medium and long term but which, in any case, force everybody -- economic agents, citizens and governments -- to reflect on the future of the EU," he said in a speech in the northern city of Santander.

Britain voted to leave the European Union in a June 23 referendum, sending the pound to a more than 30-year low against the dollar and raising fears that other countries may attempt to follow suit.

Linde said monetary policy could not be the only instrument used by policymakers to drive growth in the euro zone and was not a substitute for reforms to improve competition and the functioning of markets.

But he said difficulties faced by the EU and the European Central Bank, such as the sovereign debt and financial crises had prepared them to face the new challenges posed by Brexit.

"This can give us confidence that we will be able to overcome this situation and again bring sustainable growth to the EU economy," he said.

(Reporting by Paul Day; Writing by Angus Berwick and Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Catherine Evans)