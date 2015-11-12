Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven attends the Valletta Summit on Migration in Valletta, Malta, November 12, 2015. Sweden will impose temporary border controls from Thursday in response to a record influx of refugees, a turnaround for a country known for its open-door policies that also threw down the gauntlet to other EU nations hit by a migration crisis. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi MALTA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN MALTA

LONDON European Union leaders are willing to find a way to reform Britain's ties with the bloc but there are limits to what can be done, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Thursday.

British Prime Minister David Cameron set out on Tuesday his objectives for renegotiating Britain's relationship with the EU before a membership referendum which he plans to hold by the end of 2017.

"Everybody has a will to solve this of course because we believe it is important that the UK stays within the European Union. I think it is good for the UK as well so we have a positive attitude," Lofven told BBC radio.

The Swedish leader backed Cameron's call for safeguards for EU members which are outside the euro zone, such as Britain, but said restricting EU migrants' access to welfare payments, another of Cameron's proposals, could be more problematic.

"The most sensitive point is the one which is about the free movement of people and that is the most difficult issue," Lofven said. "There are always limits ... so let's start the discussion and see where it ends."

