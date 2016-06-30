A Vacheron Constantin calibre nr 1003 is pictured through a magnifying glass in the company workshop in Plan-les-Ouates near Geneva October 14 2014. Vacheron Constantin is part of the privately owned luxury group Richemont based in Geneva. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH The recovery of Swiss industry in recent months could be hurt by Britain's vote to quit the European Union, the country's manufacturers' association said on Thursday.

Switzerland's machine tool and precision instrument makers have been battling with an elevated level of the Swiss franc in recent years, a situation which makes the country's products more expensive and puts pressure on profitability as they cut prices to keep orders.

But Britain's vote last week made the situation tougher after investors rushed for the safe haven of the franc, raising its value versus the euro, the currency of Switzerland's main trading partners.

Although Brexit would not trigger a de-industrialisation of Switzerland, the aftermath of the vote was a "big concern," said Hans Hess, president of industry lobby Swissmem, which represents electrical and mechanical engineering companies.

"There will be an impact, it could be a medium or heavy impact depending on what happens to the currency, what happens in Europe and the relationship between Switzerland and the European Union," he said in an interview with Reuters.

"There are lots of questions that need to be answered."

His most pressing concern was the Swiss franc that has appreciated versus the euro since the vote, though it has pared gains in recent days. Around 60 percent of Swiss machinery exports are denominated in the single currency.

Swiss companies had already been battling with the franc since the currency surged in value versus the euro in January 2015 after the country's central bank scrapped a long-standing limit on the currency's value against the euro.

Orders for Swiss manufactured products fell 14 percent in 2015 as Swiss companies cut their prices to remain competitive and customers opted for cheaper products, although the situation had started to improve in the first three months of 2016, said Hess.

But fallout from Britain's "leave" vote and the uncertainty it has created could hit the recovery.

"There has been some expectation and hope things would get better, but now it rather looks the other way around," he said.

Around 11,000 jobs were lost from the Swiss manufacturing sector which employs 330,000 people as a result of last year's downturn, and more could follow.

"This is not the end, if the pressures continues there will be more losses," said Hess, who said it was too early to say how many.

"Companies may have to close, or transfer some of their production outside of Switzerland or companies will buy more in the European Union so their suppliers in Switzerland will suffer."

