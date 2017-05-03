Britain's Secretary of State for exiting the EU David Davis speaks at a campaign event in London, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday that he did not recognise any of the figures published in the media for the bill that Britain could face when it leaves the European Union.

He was speaking after the Financial Times said EU demands amounted to a gross figure of 100 billion euros.

Asked to spell out who would be Britain's main negotiator in talks with Michel Barnier, the European Union's top Brexit negotiator, Davis said: "The principal person dealing with Michel Barnier will be me, but of course Olly (Robbins) will be involved as well."

Robbins is the most senior civil servant at Davis's Department for Exiting the European Union.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and Kylie MacLellan; Editing by William Schomberg)