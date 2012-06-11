Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 billion barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
LONDON The government remains opposed to a European-wide financial transaction tax and would block any move by the European Union to introduce such a levy, a Treasury spokesman said on Monday.
"The UK government is against an EU-27 financial transaction tax and, if necessary, we would use our veto," the spokesman said.
The Treasury was responding to reports that German leader Angela Merkel would campaign for the tax and also raise the issue at a meeting in Rome on June 22 with France, Italy and Spain.
Britain has remained steadfast in its opposition to any transaction tax in Europe, unless it was implemented globally.
(Reporting by Matt Falloon)
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
ULAANBAATAR Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion (£4.4 billion) economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.
BEIJING China's investment in the property sector will likely expand at a slower pace in 2017 as Beijing looks to curb speculation, while infrastructure spending is expected to maintain a double-digit growth, state media cited a government adviser as saying.