BRUSSELS The European Commission will conduct a sales tax review next year that may give governments more flexibility to set their own rates, as grumbles grow louder from member states over rules that many consider too rigid.

Regulations on value added tax (VAT) were agreed by EU states that hold a veto power on tax matters, but calls for them to be amended are growing as countries struggle to adapt the current system to new products.

The European Commission is reviewing the VAT rules, a spokeswoman for the EU executive told a briefing. "One option is to give member states more leeway to set rates. This is a policy review that we will issue in 2016," he said.

France, Germany, Italy and Poland urged the Commission in March to reverse a court ruling that barred states from giving sales tax discounts on electronic books in the way they do for paper publications.

On Monday, British lawmakers debated the issue of VAT on sanitary products, dubbed a "tampon tax", with some Eurosceptics highlighting the fact the government cannot make such products exempt without EU approval as an example of why Britain needed to win back more powers from Brussels.

An attempt to force the government to commit to negotiating with the EU for a VAT exemption was defeated in a parliamentary vote, but Treasury Minister David Gauke said he would raise the issue in Brussels.

Britain benefits from a full VAT waiver on many items including foodstuffs and medicines as well as newspapers, motorcycle helmets, caravans and maps. No EU state has a list of exemptions as long as Britain's.

The Commission working programme for next year, released on Tuesday, includes "initiatives on VAT rates" and a more specific proposal on VAT for technological products.

Currently, EU states can apply two different sales tax rates. Standard rates vary between 17 and 25 percent, while the reduced rate can be as low as 5 percent, which is the rate applied to tampons in the UK.

Detailed rules aimed at protecting the functioning of the common European market spell out which products can be listed for reduced rates.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan in London; editing by John Stonestreet)