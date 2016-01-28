European Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici reacts during a news conference on the tax avoidance package at the EU Commission's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS The European Commission has no immediate plans to propose ending value added tax exemptions on various products in the United Kingdom, the EU Commissioner responsible for taxes Pierre Moscovici told a news briefing on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Moscovici told reporters the Commission would consider whether to scrap the British "zero rate" on some items, a legacy pre-dating the current EU minimum VAT of 5 percent as it would "have to reassess everything". He said that while no decision had been made, a "zero rate is not the best idea."

But on Thursday Moscovici made clear there were no plans now to scrap the British exemptions and even if such a proposal were to be drawn up, it could not be implemented without London's consent.

"We have reaffirmed our intention to bring forward legislative VAT simplification measures to help small e-commerce business, in particular to operate cross borders," Moscovici said when asked about his remarks on Wednesday.

"We want also to move forward with the comprehensive package to simplify VAT for SMEs as part of our 2016 VAT action plan which will set a definite regime of VAT in the EU," he said.

"It is far to early to talk about what proposals may emerge from the review and in any case any decision in this area requires unanimity by member states," Moscovici said.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)