Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
LONDON British housebuilder Taylor Wimpey (TW.L) recorded a slight increase in cancellations so far this year and saw its sales rate marginally fall but said it expected to post an increase in full-year operating profit margin.
In the year to date, the firm saw cancellations rise from 11 percent to 13 percent and its sales per outlet fall from 0.76 to 0.75.
But it said its total order book for the year ahead was up on last year and that the June 23 referendum to leave the European Union had not hit short-term demand for new homes, echoing comments from its peers in recent weeks.
"While there remains some uncertainty following the UK's vote to leave the European Union, we are encouraged to see that the housing market has remained robust and trading has remained resilient," Chief Executive Pete Redfern said.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)
Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data centres, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1 billion (793.4 million pounds), including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Google parent Alphabet Inc posted fourth-quarter profit below analysts' estimates on Thursday, hurt by a higher tax rate, but analysts cheered the company's progress in diversifying its business beyond advertising.