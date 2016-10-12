LONDON British housebuilder Telford Homes, which operates in or around London, said it was not changing its growth targets as a result of the Brexit vote and that sales had been robust in recent weeks.

"Due to the significant imbalance between the supply of homes and demand for somewhere to live... the Board has not revised the Group's growth targets following the outcome of the EU vote," the housebuilder said.

Telford Homes, which sold 548 properties last year, said it built fewer homes in the six months to the end of September compared to last year due to the timing of its developments but that it expected substantially a higher proportion of profits in the second half.

