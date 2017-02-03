A man poses with an electronic copy of the Brexit Article 50 bill, introduced by the government to seek parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in front of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON The British government is determined to stick to its timetable for leaving the European Union and wants to remind lawmakers of the referendum vote before they scrutinise Brexit legislation next week, a spokesman said on Friday.

Dozens of amendments to a new law which allows Prime Minister Theresa May to trigger Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty and launch the divorce talks have been drafted for next week in parliament, which could slow the bill's progress.

"What's important is that we've had the referendum in June, people made it clear they wanted to leave the European Union, (and) the government is determined to get on with that, according to the timetable we've set out," May's spokesman told reporters.

"The priority we have is triggering article 50 by the end of March. This is a straightforward bill that gives us the power to do that."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)