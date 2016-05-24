Exclusive: Deutsche poised to settle over Russian 'mirror trades' - sources
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank may settle investigations by British and U.S. authorities into so-called mirror trades by Russian clients as soon as Tuesday, sources told Reuters.
PARIS Total Chief Executive said if Britain voted in favour of leaving the European Union in a referendum on June 23, the impact on the company's business will be limited and Europe will survive without the country.
"Being the chairman of a global company, we would like to have fewer borders," Patrick Pouyanne said on Tuesday, answering questions at the energy company's annual shareholders meeting in Paris.
"I don't want to step into the UK debate...the impact for us in terms of business to be honest, would be relatively limited," he added.
PARIS French authorities will head to London next week for a roadshow to try to lure financial jobs to Paris which will show off the French capital's advantages versus Frankfurt as an alternative to Britain's financial centre.
ANKARA/PARIS A row over U.S. visa bans may further weaken Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's efforts to attract foreign investors to Iran, particularly if it slows the implementation of deals for Western aircraft, officials and analysts said.