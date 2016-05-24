PARIS Total Chief Executive said if Britain voted in favour of leaving the European Union in a referendum on June 23, the impact on the company's business will be limited and Europe will survive without the country.

"Being the chairman of a global company, we would like to have fewer borders," Patrick Pouyanne said on Tuesday, answering questions at the energy company's annual shareholders meeting in Paris.

"I don't want to step into the UK debate...the impact for us in terms of business to be honest, would be relatively limited," he added.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by Geert De Clercq)