BIRMINGHAM, England The British government has prioritised getting the best exit deal from the European Union over finding the quickest way out of the bloc, trade minister Liam Fox said on Sunday at the Conservative Party's annual conference in Birmingham.

"What we want is the best exit for the United Kingdom, not the quickest, and what we need to concentrate on is the quality of the relationship we will have afterwards," Fox said when asked if Britain would have left the EU by 2020.

