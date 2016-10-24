LONDON Britain is disappointed by the stalled EU-Canada trade deal talks but does not believe it has any bearing on the chances of Britain securing its own Brexit deal with the bloc, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

The EU's hopes of signing a landmark free trade deal with Canada this week appeared to evaporate on Monday as the Belgian federal government failed to win the consent of some regional authorities.

"I share everyone's disappointment over the stalled talks between the EU and Canada, and we will of course do everything we can to try and help get these discussions back on track," May told parliament.

"But to those who suggest that these difficulties have a bearing on our own future negotiations, I would remind them that we are not seeking to replicate any existing model that any other country has in relation to its trade with the EU. We will be developing our own British model."

May also said parliament would be given several opportunities, both before and after Christmas, to debate Britain's future relationship with the EU.

(Reporting by William James and Helen Reid, writing by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Estelle Shirbon)