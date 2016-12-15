LONDON Britain's envoy to the European Union was expressing the views of others when he said a post-Brexit trade deal with the bloc could take 10 years to reach, a junior minister in Britain's trade department said on Thursday.

Earlier the BBC reported that Ivan Rogers, Britain's ambassador to the EU, had told Prime Minister Theresa May's government that a post-Brexit trade deal with the bloc might take 10 years to finalise and could still fail.

Junior trade minister Mark Garnier said the ambassador had been relaying the opinions of "interlocutors".

"This does not necessarily define how long it will take to create a trade deal," he told parliament. "It is very, very difficult to be able to establish exactly how long any trade deal will take."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)