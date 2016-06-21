Student George Smith, a supporter of ''Britain Stronger IN Europe'', campaigns in the lead up to the EU referendum at Holborn in London, Britain June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Transferwise said it will suspend pound transfers on Thursday in anticipation of currency volatility caused by Britain's referendum on European Union membership.

The London-based money transfer website will resume its service when the referendum results are announced on Friday.

It will suspend incoming pound transfers on Thursday morning and outgoing transfers at 6 p.m., the company said in an emailed statement.

The vote on whether Britain should remain in the 28-member bloc is too close to call, according to recent polls, and uncertainty about the outcome has driven trade in sterling since late last year.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)