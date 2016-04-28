Drivers wait next to their parked lorries on the M20 motorway, which leads from London to the Channel Tunnel terminal at Ashford and the Ferry Terminal at Dover, as part of Operation Stack in southern England, Britain July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

BRUSSELS The European Commission on Thursday launched a legal challenge against Britain over its introduction two years ago of a road toll for trucks, arguing it discriminates against foreign drivers.

"After thorough analysis, the Commission has today set out its concern that the Heavy Goods Vehicles levy discriminates against non-UK hauliers", the Commission said.

Britain introduced the road toll in April 2014 after complaining that British truck drivers faced similar tolls when delivering goods in Europe. It says the measure helps to ensure a fairer system that allows British hauliers to compete better.

The challenge comes just two months before Britain's referendum on whether to leave the 28-member bloc. The "Out" campaign partly feeds on popular resentment over the EU's interference in people's daily lives.

Britain has two months to respond to the Commission's concerns.

