A British Union flag and an European Union flag are seen flying above offices in London, Britain, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Britain's finance ministry will publish its analysis of the country's European Union membership next Friday, according to lawmakers who will quiz Chancellor George Osborne later this month.

The House of Commons' Treasury Committee said on Friday it would take evidence from Osborne on April 28 and from "leave" campaign groups on April 20 to clear up what it said were "outrageous claims and unsubstantiated assertions" from both sides of the debate.

"The chancellor will be questioned on the Treasury's own analysis of the UK's membership of the EU, and the alternatives to it. He has undertaken to publish this by Friday 22 April," committee chairman Andrew Tyrie said in a statement.

Britain's referendum on EU membership will take place on June 23.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)