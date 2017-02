LONDON Britain's finance ministry said on Tuesday that it made no interventions in the foreign exchange market in June, the month when the country voted to the leave the European Union, triggering a slide in the value of the pound.

In a monthly statement, the finance ministry said the government's net foreign currency reserves rose by $1.6 billion in June to $39.6 billion. Valuation effects accounted for all of the increase.

(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce)