ANKARA Turkey and Britain discussed steps towards defence industry cooperation on Saturday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said after a meeting with visiting UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

In a statement to reporters, Erdogan said he hoped to boost annual trade with Britain to $20 billion (£15.9 billion) from $15.6 billion now. Erdogan also said an important step between the two countries would be taken on Turkey's TF-X fighter jet project.

May, who on Friday became the first foreign leader to meet new U.S. President Donald Trump, is pushing to expand Britain's trade relations with countries outside the European Union in preparation for its exit from the bloc in about two years' time.

