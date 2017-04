European Council President Donald Tusk talks to the media as he arrives at the EU-Turkey summit in Brussels, Belgium, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk said on Thursday a discussion in December among EU leaders on Britain's demands for reform of the European Union "should pave the way for a deal in February".

Tusk, whose role is to chair such summits and forge consensus among the 28 member states, also wrote on Twitter that he would send a letter to national leaders on Monday with his assessment of the British negotiations.

