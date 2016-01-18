BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk said on Monday he would not agree to any sort of discrimination in changes to the European Union to keep Britain in the EU and called for "a reasonable compromise" on London's reform demands.

"It is in the interest of Poland and the United Kingdom that the United Kingdom stays as member of the EU," Tusk told a joint news conference after talks with Poland's President Andrzej Duda in Brussels.

"We need to come up with a reasonable compromise that is not detrimental to the basic freedoms. There will be no room discrimination," he added.

