PRAGUE The European Union faces tough negotiations ahead to reach an agreement with Britain on EU reforms at a summit starting on Thursday, European Council head Donald Tusk said.

"I have no doubt there is an extra mile we have to walk to reach an agreement," he told reporters on Tuesday in Prague after meeting Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka.

The Czech Republic and other central European countries including Slovakia, Hungary and Poland have raised concerns over British aims to curb welfare benefits for migrants as part of the agreement.

