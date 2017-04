British Prime Minister David Cameron (L) and European Council President Donald Tusk attend a bilateral meeting ahead of a European Union leaders summit addressing the talks about the so-called Brexit and the migrants crisis, in Brussels, Belgium, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Olivier Hoslet/Pool

BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk said much remained to be worked out in talks among EU leaders on Britain's requests for reforms of its place within the 28-nation bloc but some progress had been made after the first day of a two-day summit.

"For now, we have made some progress but a lot still remains to be done," said Tusk, who is chairing the summit.

